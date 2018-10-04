Military/Veterans

NGU Partners To Offer Interview Skills For Veterans Seminar

Tigerville, SC (October 3, 2018) –­ North Greenville University’s Leadership and Professional Development Department will offer a half-day workshop on interview skills for veterans on October 30 at The Tim Brashier Campus on 405 Lancaster Avenue in Greer.

“This seminar is designed to equip our transitioning veterans with skills needed in the interview process as they move from military to civilian life,” states Dr. Jill Rayburn, NGU’s Director of Academic Engagement and Outreach. Rayburn continues, “We are excited to partner with The RECON Network to make this event possible for these heroes. Veteran’s United Home Loans and ReWa are sponsoring this event, which will be free for veterans to attend.”

Dr. Tracy Kramer, NGU’s Dean of the Graduate School of Business and Dr. Ed Sherbert will be presenting the workshop, providing information for veterans on resume writing, cover letters, and interview dress code. HR Professionals from BMW, Godshall Professional Recruiting and Staffing, The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport, Hire Dynamics, Honeywell-Aerospace, Michelin, Milliken, Pelham Medical Center, and ReWa will be on site to conduct mock interviews for the participants.

Enrollment for this event is limited to 25 veterans and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register for this and any of NGU’s fall professional development seminars, please visit https://www.ngu.edu/pd-events.php.