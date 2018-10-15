Military/Veterans

Taylors Town Square Meeting

Tony Dunn Adjutant of Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 attended the Taylors Town Square Meeting informing guest about the American Legion and Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History. The Taylors Town Square meets the first Wednesday of the month at Taylors First Baptist Church Ministry Center.
Mike Scruggs