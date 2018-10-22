Military/Veterans

NGU to Honor Upstate Veterans at Free Recognition Event

Tigerville, SC – North Greenville University will honor U.S. military veterans from the NGU Family as well as from across the Upstate SC region on

Monday, October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville.

This free event will include a recognition program celebrating the heroic service of our veterans, a tour of the museum’s current exhibit, “Answering The Call: From the

Recruit to the Front Lines of World War I,” and will include remarks from retired U.S. Navy chaplain and Chair of NGU’s Department of Psychology Dr. William (Bill) McManus. McManus served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy for 25 years; a frequent speaker across the Upstate.

Heavy hors-d'oeuvres will be served, and guests will have the opportunity to visit before and after the program. Space is limited. For more information and to register, visit ngu.edu/veterans.