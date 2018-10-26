Military/Veterans

NGU to Honor Military, Veterans at Saturday's Football Game

Tigerville, SC (October 24, 2018) – North Greenville University will celebrate the service of our military and veterans at Military Appreciation Day this Saturday before the Crusaders' final home football game. NGU will take on the #17 ranked University of West Florida Argonauts on Saturday, October 27 at 1 p.m. in Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium.

The military recognition will take place during the pre-game ceremony beginning at approximately 12:40 p.m. All community military service people, active and non-active, and their families will be admitted free to the football game with a military ID and is asked to be in their seats by 12:40 p.m. to take part in the recognition.