NGU to Honor Military, Veterans at Saturday's Football Game

Tigerville, SC (October 24, 2018)  North Greenville University will celebrate the service of our military and veterans at Military Appreciation Day this Saturday before the Crusaders' final home football game. NGU will take on the #17 ranked University of West Florida Argonauts on Saturday, October 27 at 1 p.m. in Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium.

The military recognition will take place during the pre-game ceremony beginning at approximately 12:40 p.m. All community military service people, active and non-active, and their families will be admitted free to the football game with a military ID and is asked to be in their seats by 12:40 p.m. to take part in the recognition.

