News

"Unplanned" Coming to a Thearter Near You

Perhaps you have heard about the movie “Unplanned”. I had the opportunity to see a special screening the other week with our Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and friends at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. I have been involved in supporting the Pro-Life movement since the early 80’s when I help to launch the first crisis pregnancy center in my home town and it breaks my heart to know that we have killed tens of millions of babies in the womb (and now outside the womb if the liberals get their way) up until the minute of birth. Frankly, it’s unconscionable and I believe it to be our national sin here in America as slavery was our national sin in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Over the years, I have seen several well done documentaries and dramas that are Pro-Life. They all have been highly impactful. But none have been as impactful to me as “Unplanned.” It is the inspiring true story of one woman’s journey from inside Planned Parenthood to the Pro-Life movement. It is a riveting and powerful story of redemption and transformation. ​



All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, she was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women about their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman’s right to choose even led her to become a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in.



Until….. the day she saw something that changed everything. It led Abby Johnson to join her former enemies at 40 Days For Life, and become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers in America.



So, you may ask ... “What can I do?” EASY ... GO SEE THE MOVIE! We at the Greenville TEA Party have joined hands with a number of our Pro-Life friends and we want to fill a theater at least one evening on Friday, March 29th at 7pm. Go to

UnplannedUpstateSC.info

and you can order your ticket ($9 online vs. $13 at the door) and we will make sure a voucher(s) is sent to your email address. Your ticket purchase to any of the 13 PRIVATES SCREENINGS is a donation to the Pro-Life cause here in Greenville.



Afterwards we will plan to eat dinner out at a nearby restaurant, discuss the movie and enjoy some good fellowship together. If you cannot attend with us on Friday the 29th at the 7pm showing, there are 12 other showings (9 others at Hollywood Greenville and 3 in Spartanburg) available between March 27th and April 2nd.

PLEASE, whatever you do, GO SEE THIS MOVIE at one of the PRIVATE SCREENINGS from UnplannedUpstateSC.info!



In closing, I want to say thank you to the anonymous group of donors who bought out the 13 showings here in the Upstate and others across the country who have done the same. Your names are not known to us, but hopefully one day, the children who are saved will look back on this event and thank God for your contribution which saved their lives.