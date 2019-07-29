News

Eagle Forum Announces New Executive Director in Washington, D.C.

(Washington, D.C.) Eagle Forum, the pro-family 501 (c)(4) organization founded by Phyllis Schlafly in 1975, is delighted to announce Kirsten Hasler as the Washington, D.C. Executive Director.

A graduate of Hillsdale College, Kirsten has spent her career working in government and fighting for pro-family values. She began her career in Governor Scott Walker’s administration followed by some time in the U.S. House of Representatives where she served as the Executive Assistant and Scheduler for former Congressman Keith Rothfus. While working in the House, Kirsten gained valuable insight on the legislative process and experience in pro-family policy.

Most recently, she served as the Legislative Assistant for Eagle Forum, where she had an integral part in helping to advance the organization’s impact in Washington, D.C.



“Our beloved founder, Phyllis Schlafly, enabled many intelligent young women to direct our efforts in Washington, D.C., and we know Kirsten will continue this charge,” said President Eunie Smith. “The Board of Directors and Eagle Leaders throughout the country are delighted to have a young woman whose familiarity with Washington and commitment to impacting pro-family policy will ensure that Eagle Forum remains a reliable and forceful leader on Capitol Hill.”