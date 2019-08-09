News

Christian Employers Alliance Wins Major Victory in Religious Freedom Lawsuit

Current and future CEA members now legally free to avoid abortion-causing drugs and comply with ACA without penalty

EVERETT, Wash. -- The Christian Employers Alliance (CEA) has won a major religious freedom victory on behalf of its current and future members. The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota has ruled that the abortifacient mandate under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as well as the subsequent "accommodation," burdens the religious exercise of CEA's members and violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

"This is a major victory for Christian employers who believe in high-quality healthcare that promotes the protection of human life. The ruling allows us to faithfully follow our mission to unite and equip Christian employers with advocacy, practical resources, and collective impact opportunities for the well-being of employees, organizations, and communities for God's glory," said Jim Mischel, CEA president.