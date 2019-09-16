News

Duncan Opposes Misguided Anti-Energy Exploration Bills

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), the Co-Chair of the House Energy Action Team (HEAT), released the following statement after opposing two restrictive and misguided anti-energy exploration bills:

“An all-of-the-above energy matrix is necessary to further the American energy renaissance our nation is experiencing. U.S. energy exploration and production lowers electric costs for consumers, provides good paying jobs, safeguards national security, and keeps our country as a global energy leader. These proposals would halt all the progress made over the last two and a half years.

“Exploration and development of our resources on the outer continental shelf provide American energy to the American people – it simply makes sense. If we don’t capitalize on domestic production, we’re going to have to import that energy from somewhere else. What’s the alternative? Reliance on foreign sources of energy from nations like Russia. These bills make us strategically weaker as a nation by leveraging Russia while undermining our own energy security.”

Background: