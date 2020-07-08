News

Moms for America: Celebrating 100 Years of the Women's Vote

DAYTON, Ohio -- As the United States of America celebrates Independence Day this weekend, Moms for America® (www.MomsForAmerica.us) beckons moms everywhere to contemplate the future of our nation and what's at stake for kids and families living in a country that has drastically changed over the past three months.

Media pundits and both political parties agree the suburban mom vote will be the deciding factor in the 2020 election. With women making up over 60% of the voters in the 2016 presidential election, moms have become the largest voting block with a powerful swing vote that could determine the outcome of any election.

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the constitutional right to vote. With that milestone in mind, and knowing this would be a critical election year, Kimberly Fletcher, president and founder of Moms for America, launched MomVote—a powerful educational resource helping moms understand how the electoral process works and how moms can maximize the power of their collective voice through their votes.

"MomVote 2020 is a comprehensive, micro-targeted, strategic grassroots initiative to get out the mom vote," Fletcher said. "What Moms for America has realized over more than 15 years of working with moms across the country is that the vast majority of conservative women of faith are not voting. In fact, most are not even registered to vote. MomVote has one goal: to change that.

"MomVote was tested in the 2018 election, and in all of the congressional districts where Moms for America focused their algorithmic messaging, the conservative candidate won. If only 1% of conservative women who aren't voting get registered and vote their values on election day, we'll see a shockwave across the nation as conservative candidates are elected at all levels of government. Imagine what moms can do in 2020! It's time to move a nation!"

MomVote 2020 focuses on high-impact suburban areas in 15 critical election states. This is an extraordinary opportunity to have powerful influence and impact in the 2020 election simply by educating, engaging, and empowering moms through MomVote.

