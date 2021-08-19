News

Extralegal Secret Prison System in Dubai -- Run by Chinese State Security

Wu Huan with her fiance, Wang Jingyu, on right.

WASHINGTON -- China Aid Association releases detailed information about a black jail, an extralegal secret prison system run by Chinese state security, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) highlighted in a breaking AP report. Wu Huan, political asylum seeker and her fiancée Wang Jingyu, was forcibly detained for days by Chinese Consulate officials in the first evidence of a black jail operating outside of China's borders.

When faced with an increase in persecution by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) due to his posts on social media, Wang Jingyu purchased an Emirates Airline ticket from Istanbul to Dubai to New York on April 5, 2021. However, when he arrived in Dubai for transit, he was inexplicably arrested by Dubai police. During this process, officials from the Chinese Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Chinese Consulate-General in Dubai visited Wang in prison multiple times.

After traveling to Dubai to help her fiancé, Ms. Wu was kidnapped and imprisoned on May 27 by Dubai officials in the Bur Dubai Police Station Detention Center for three days. She was then handed over to the personnel of the Chinese Consulate who detained her using plastic handcuffs and took her to an illegal prison converted from a villa to continue detention. While there, the Chinese Consulate officers repeatedly intimidated her and often refused to give her food. They also forced her to sign documents accusing her fiancé of abuse to divert the ongoing rescue effort of Wang.

The illegal detention of Wu Huan by the Chinese Consulate lasted until June 8, 2021. She was released from the Chinese Consulate black jail due to the hunger strike she went on for several days in protest and the deterioration of her mental condition.

In July, ChinaAid and Freedom Seekers International organized a rescue effort resulting in both Wang and Wu's safe arrival in the Netherlands where they have applied for asylum. Shortly thereafter, Wu gave an interview and a handwritten note in which she detailed her experience in the illegal detention center in Dubai. She claims to have been detained alongside two Uyghur women, a persecuted Muslim minority group who have increasingly been repatriated back to China in recent years amongst a wider crackdown by President Xi Jinping.

"The fact that the Chinese Communist Party is enabled to set up and operate illegal prisons in countries such as the UAE to kidnap and deport Chinese human rights defenders like Ms Wu Huan and Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang should wake up the free world," said Dr. Bob Fu, founder and President of ChinaAid. "It's time for the international community to join hands together to stop the malice extension of CCP's long arm of influence overseas. ChinaAid is pleased to help expose this evil practice by the Chinese Communist Party."

Wang Jingyu and Wu Huan's full statement can be read here.

