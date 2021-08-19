News

SBA List Slams MSNBC for Opinion Piece Comparing Pro-life Republicans to the Taliban

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser (photo) releases the following statement:

"MSNBC does the nation a great disservice in allowing this piece to run, which exploits Afghan women, ignores their values, and smears pro-life Republicans who are fighting every day in Congress to defend the lives of American women and their unborn babies from the extreme agenda of the abortion lobby.

"America is one in seven nations that allow abortion on demand for any reason up to birth, we're in the company of China and North Korea. Pro-life lawmakers are to be commended for their courage in challenging this extreme status quo -- and they should be emboldened by the truth that the majority of Americans are on their side, eager to humanize our laws."