Patriot Tribute to Our Dear Friend And Fellow Patriot Pressley Stutts

On August 19th, we lost one of our best friends, Pressley Stutts.

Pressley was a fierce Patriot that relentlessly fought for our freedom and the future of America.

He loved his friends and family with every fiber of his being and never turned away someone in need of help. God’s light brightly shined through Pressley in everything thing that he did in his life.



My wife, Christie, and I will be hosting a Patriot Tribute for Pressley Stutts to celebrate his life and what he meant to so many of us. This is a absolutely free event and everyone that loved Pressley is invited to attend.

Here are the details…

Patriot Tribute to Pressley Stutts hosted by John & Christie Di Lemme

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Location: Greenville Marriott, One Parkway East Greenville, SC 29615 (Chateau Ballroom)

Time: 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Attire: Pressley was known for “Rock the Red” so let’s all rock our red (or patriotic attire) to celebrate his life.

RSVP: Please Call/Text (561) 847-3467 or Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to RSVP for the event. It’s absolutely free. We will provide hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar for those in attendance.

Thank you for joining us to pay tribute to our friend Pressley Stutts.

