Raymond Douglas SIMMONS

FEBRUARY 28, 1931 – SEPTEMBER 7, 2021

Raymond (Ray) Douglas Simmons went home to be with the Lord the night of September 6, 2021. Ray was a devout Christian and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He served in the Navy stateside during the Korean Conflict and retired from a career in civil service in the mid-1980s. In addition to his 8-to-5 job, he was an extremely talented visual artist and woodworker. As a conservative activist, he was a prolific editorial writer and political commentator serving as a contributing columnist with a Greenville, SC newspaper, The Times Examiner. On top of all these activities, he and his wife, Elizabeth, kept a busy social schedule visiting with friends and family, working together on various art projects, and helping out anyone who needed help---from “handyman” work to being a “prayer warrior". His passing will leave a hole in the lives of all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father --- Samuel (Sam) Marvin Simmons, mother --- Meryle Lois Clutter Simmons, first wife if 41 years and mother of his only child --- Betty Lou Russell Simmons, and brother --- Robert (Bob) Simmons.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years --- Elizabeth Haney Bishop Simmons, daughter ---- Vicki Simmons Boyce, stepson --- Brad Kreiger Bishop, stepdaughter --- Lisa Bishop Hall, granddaughter --- Victoria Ashley Boyce, step grandson --- Houston Hall, and various cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There was a small graveside service for family and close friends on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

We at The Times Examiner will greatly miss Ray and his contribution, service and support for The Times Examiner. He was a Conservative warrior and True Patriot for Freedom and the Constitution.