4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey Says Olympic Transgender Guidelines Should Not Be Delayed Three Years

MADISON, Wis. -- Three years later than planned, the Olympic transgender guidelines will be adjusted after the February 2022 Olympics in China.

The current guidelines issued in 2015 say transgender women do not have to have reassignment surgery if their testosterone levels are below ten nanomoles for twelve months. Individual sports federations are allowed to make their own rules.

At the Council of Europe conference, Olympic medical director Dr. Richard Budgett spoke about promoting the human rights of intersex and transgender athletes.

“There’ll be broad high-level guidelines -- more like a framework," said Budgett. "It’s the international federations who will determine the specific rules for their sports and their events. The particular changes from 2015 are the emphasis on the priority of inclusion, and on the avoidance of harm, but always bearing in mind the importance of fair and meaningful competition."

In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly. 4 WINDS USA is a worldwide sports ministry.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way.

"The Olympic Committee is dragging their feet as they try to please the politically correct crowd," states McConkey. "It is common sense that men posing as women have clear athletic advantages. The Olympic Committee needs to lead from the front and not from behind. There will be more problems coming if transgenders are not totally eliminated."

McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they were allowed to have high testosterone levels.

