2022 Election Guide from Eagle Forum PAC

*Note: Eagle Forum PAC does not endorse in every race.

ALABAMA

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 7: Beatrice Nichols (Endorsement)

Alabama Eagle Forum: Election Info 2022
 

FLORIDA

Governor: Gov. Ron Desantis (Endorsement)
 

ILLINOIS

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 15: Mary Miller (Endorsement)
 

MICHIGAN

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 10: John James (Endorsement)
 

MISSOURI

U.S. Senate:

Eric Schmitt (Endorsement)

AMENDMENT 3:

Vote NO on Missouri Amendment 3 – Equity (equal outcomes) differs from “equality” (U.S. Constitutional protection of equal opportunity).

Amendment 3 seeks to spurn the qualifiers for civil rights cases the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld for decades. 
 

NEBRASKA

Board of Regents:

District 7: Kathy Wilmot (Endorsement)
 

NEVADA

Attorney General:

Sigal Chattah (Endorsement)
 

NEW JERSEY

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 6: Sue Kiley (Endorsement)
 

NORTH CAROLINA

U.S. Senate:

Ted Budd (Endorsement)
 

OHIO

U.S. Senate:

J.D. Vance (Endorsement)
 

SOUTH CAROLINA

Superintendent of Education

Ellen Weaver (Endorsement)
 

TEXAS

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 3: Keith Self (Endorsement)
 

UTAH

U.S. Senate: Mike Lee (Endorsement)
 

VIRGINIA

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 5: Bob Good (Endorsement)

District 7: Yesli Vega (Endorsement)

District 10: Hung Cao (Endorsement)
 

WEST VIRGINIA

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 2: Alex Mooney (Endorsement)
 

WISCONSIN

U.S. Senate:

Senator Ron Johnson (Endorsement)
