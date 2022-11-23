Political

Little Girls Are Made of Sugar And Spice – Little Boys Are Made of Frogs and Snails and Puppy-dogs’ Tails

Not so long ago, maybe a decade, the Overton Window was a relevant measure of what was acceptable in America. Not today. Today it is just another tool in the arsenal of Cancel Culture.

The Overton Window is a model for understanding how ideas in society change over time and influence politics. The core concept is that politicians are limited in what policy ideas they can support — they generally only pursue policies that are widely accepted throughout society as legitimate policy options. These policies lie inside the Overton Window. Other policy ideas exist, but politicians risk losing popular support if they champion these ideas. These policies lie outside the Overton Window. [2]

Today, instead of showing what policies are accepted throughout society, the Overton Window is used to program the masses into thinking that sick and twisted ideas and behavior are fully acceptable to “the average Jane and Joe, so they should realize they are the ones that are behind and need to catch up. The other side of that is the Deep State and globalists use it to take what is not acceptable in today’s modern world of Cancel Culture and tell the people it is just normal behavior in today’s modern world – so get used to it. That the average Jane and Joe need to learn when to keep their mouths shut about things that offend them and their religion. And while they are about that, they should look at their beliefs and update them.

With any luck, Jane and Joe learn to condemn those who would endorse moral absolutes; they are just way too passe’ to exhibit today – you might be shamed for criticizing drag queens teaching kindergarteners how to masturbate. Just shut up and accept that the world has changed and left you behind.

The new, adulterated and perverted Overton Window shows us what we will accept in the near future – or else. Today one of those “or elses” is not just acceptance of the LGBTQRSTUV+. We must now believe that changing one’s gender is a prevalent necessity, and we must voice our acceptance, nay, our encouragement for every child to jump onto that bandwagon. Thankfully, my children are grown and identify with the sexes they were born. I feel bad for the parents who have children thinking they were born in the wrong body. But those parents need to quit cowering and protect their children. That doesn’t mean acceptance of gender surgery, hormones, and psychiatric sessions to teach them how to be what they aren’t.

In the early 1990s, my children were told that everyone is either bi or lesbian/gay; that no one is straight. Of course, this was the early days of that indoctrination. Silly me, I should have read the writing on the wall – it had to morph. And what were the readings of the Overton Window back then on the gender issue? The issue was pretty silent other than in relationship to the AIDS crisis.

Now our kindergarteners are groomed to think they must be in that alphabet/number/symbol soup or there must be something wrong with them. The stigma of being the sex you were born with is not to be borne. The peer pressure, the pressure from teachers who have been programmed to more than support this, all have to been so hard for children who are trying to just survive in such an upside-down world. Get your kids out of public schools; they are the factories set up to ruin our youth. What they are allowing/promoting is sick.

This is NOT about acceptance or tolerance; it is about driving people to extol the perverted lifestyle and condemn those not practicing it. Why? It is another tool to reduce the human population. If you don’t have a uterus, you aren’t going to be making babies, no matter what gender you think you are.

We have the President’s press Secretary warning Red state legislatures that they better not try to stop supposedly transgender children from harming themselves by undergoing mutilating surgeries or being psychologically messed up by shrinks pressuring them to conform to a sick and twisted falsehood.

We have a Justice Department threatening states “with legal action if they try to protect kids from groomers and demented doctors like Richard/Rachel Levine … Biden’s choice to be the country’s Number 2 health official.”[3]

The University of Tennessee Medical Center provides a slew of services for “Gender Affirming Care:

SERVICES WE PROVIDE

Our comprehensive team of medical experts is here to provide any adult transition-related care and support to help individuals express their own gender in a way they are comfortable with and to affirm their own gender identity.

Feminizing Medical Care

Body contouring

Breast augmentation

Orchiectomy

Vaginoplasty

Masculinizing Medical Care

Body contouring

Metoidioplasty

Hormone therapy

Primary care

Chest Masculinization

Hysterectomy and oophorectomy

Phalloplasty

Speech therapy

Surgical Treatments

Body contouring

Top surgery (all types)

Bottom surgery (most forms of Vaginoplasty, Metoidioplasty, Phalloplasty)

Facial surgery for both trans women and trans men

Tracheal shave

Vocal cord surgery [4]

No one can read that list and think it offers health care! It is telling people to play god with their own bodies. But it tears bodies apart; it cannot change the sex of the human in that body. It can try to alter characteristics, but a man does not birth a baby, and a woman does not impregnate a man – no matter how you change the shape of the body.

That’s not all. These are also part of what the university offers:

Planned Parenthood

Q Card Project

Website

Services: Free Q Cards for you to fill in and give to your doctor to inform them of your name, pronouns, sexual orientation, gender identity and any topics you want to discuss with your healthcare provider. Q Card also has a tear-off panel with tips for providing sensitive care for queer and trans youth.

StopBias

Website

Services: Involves multiple offices and provides rapid follow-up.

What to report: A bias-related incident is any act of bigotry, harassment, intimidation, coercion, or damage to property by known or unknown perpetrators that occurs on campus or within an area that impacts the UT community and which an individual can reasonably conclude is directed at a member or a group of the UT community due to that individual’s or group’s actual or perceived age, color, creed, disability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any combination of these or related factors.

Pride Center

OUTgrads

Commission for LGBT People at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Knoxville Chapter of the Trans Empowerment Project

Qloset

The Qloset is a 100% free, queer friendly open clothing option for UT students, faculty, and staff. The Qloset has gender neutral and gender affirming clothing, shoes, and accessories, all available for browsing in a supportive environment. The Qloset is sponsored by the Trans and Nonbinary Subcommittee of the UTK Commission for LGBT People, in partnership with the Pride Center. Gently used or new donations can be dropped at the Pride Center (see address/contact above).

GLAAD

National Center for Transgender Equality

National Center for Transgender Equality 2

SOFFA (Significant Others, Friends, Family, Supportive Allies, Children (16 and up) of gender transition seeking Transgender/Transsexual persons internet group.

Lambda Law Society

volOUT[5]

And what are our universities and colleges doing with this travesty? They can’t even teach our children how to be sound citizens who understand a work ethic and know enough to hold a job other than flipping burgers. They have no business perverting the students. Yes, I know that is what Thomas Dewey, the Frankfurt School, Horace Mann and the rest of the Marxist cabal set up our education system to do – along with dumbing down the kids, imbuing them with Socialism, communitarianism — and technocracy for the one’s with any gray matter left in their skulls. What about indiscriminate free speech, the right to property?

Today’s students are being indoctrinated, not educated. May parents wake up and realize that they know their children better than the Marxists in our so-called education system and that being a tomboy doesn’t make a girl a boy in a female body. Parents need to protect their children from this and not allow people with a sick and twisted agenda to orchestrate their lives.

Old nursery rhyme ↑ https://www.mackinac.org/OvertonWindow ↑ R. Cort Kirkwood, “Psaki threatens states don’t protect trans kids from mental physical abuse “ The Ne A American ↑ https://www.utphysicians.com/transgender-medicine-and-surgery-program/ ↑ UTK website ↑

-----------------------

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.