Toppling Roe: Documentary on the Largest Peaceful Civil Disobedience Movement in American History Now in Production

Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Pat Robertson, Jerry Falwell, and HUNDREDS of anti-abortion activists that were arrested and abused by police are highlighted in this promo.

WASHINGTON -- On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, Operation Rescue Founder and pro-life leader Randall Terry announces the production of the controversial documentary: "Dragon Slayers: How the Rescue Movement Slew Roe."



The promotional video of "Dragon Slayers" is now available to be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi-JQQbgqVE



The crowdfunding site, which includes this video: www.GiveSendGo.com/DragonSlayers



The producers have 100's of hours of never before seen footage telling the incredible story of "Operation Rescue" and "the rescue movement" from 1987 to 1994. The documentary will show how this massive civil disobedience movement paved the way to overturn Roe vs. Wade, as well as providing political firepower for a multitude of state-level anti-abortion "trigger laws" that have gone into effect.



Operation Rescue, founded by Randall Terry, became the largest peaceful civil disobedience movement in American history, accumulating more than 70,000 arrests for peaceful protest between 1987 and 1994. In 1994, the federal government passed the "Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances" (F.A.C.E.) law that brought an end to large scale civil disobedience.

Operation Rescue and the rescue movement mobilized tens of thousands of activists around abortion facilities. As Judy L Thomas and Pulitzer Prize winner James Risen show in their book "Wrath of Angels: The American Abortion War," these pro-life activists provided the momentum and the manpower that fueled "the religious right" which made abortion a critical, unbending issue in Republican politics. Operation Rescue changed the face of American politics.

