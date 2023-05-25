Political

Eagle Forum Invites Celebrity Chef José Andrés to Sign Petition to “Save Our Stoves”

Andrés get exemption from Palo Alto, CA gas stove ban

Upon hearing the news reports that celebrity chef José Andrés has been given a ‘one-off’ exemption from the city’s new ban on gas stoves, Eagle Forum invites Andrés to sign their petition to oppose any federal ban on the use of gas stoves and other appliances.

“As someone who loves to cook, I understand the benefits of cooking with gas,” said Eagle Forum Chair Anne Schlafly. “José Andrés was forced to threaten a lawsuit against the city of Palo Alto if they refused to allow him to open his latest restaurant equipped with gas lines. The city caved and gave him an exemption. Great for him, but what about all the other chefs, professional and amateur alike, who will be forced to give up the appliance of their choice because of gas stove bans in Palo Alto and nearly a hundred other cities and counties in the United States? I encourage Chef Andrés to join thousands of Americans in signing our petition to Save Our Stoves.”

“Every cook I know prefers to cook with an immediate flame that can be easily controlled: turning down the fire is just as important as turning up the fire. Gas stoves are immediately responsive,” Schlafly continued. “So why do these governments want to come into your kitchen and dictate your choice of stove? Control. Changing your stove’s fuel will not have any effect on climate change. Even if every person in America threw out their gas stoves, the electric replacement would still be fueled by fossil fuels. But their effort to control won’t be just in the kitchen; if they ban gas stoves, then they will ban gas furnaces and gas water heaters. Natural gas is a clean, efficient, and economical fuel. How we cook our food and heat our homes is our choice, not Big Brother’s. The time to speak out is now!”



Eagle Forum is leading the charge against the gas stove bans and is supporting legislation at the federal level to prevent the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning the use of gas-powered appliances. The petition can be viewed here.

