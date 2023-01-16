Political

Can California be Redeemed?

IRVINE, Calif. -- While many people believe California is beyond saving, an inspirational, life-changing and explosive new book by Kathy J. Looper—Redeem California: With God All Things are Possible—is releasing February 7, offering compelling evidence that not only is the Golden State not beyond God's help, but California is poised for revival. California's evangelical population is larger than the population of 38 states, but less than 25 percent vote. What would happen if these believers voted and ran for office?

Tulare County, California — In the heart of Central California, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Kathy J. Looper has worked with people from all backgrounds and ages over the last decade to help them deal with life-crushing issues. During that time, the spiritual climate grew darker, and she sought God: where is the Church and why aren't Christians having a voice to bring light into the darkness?

"As I witnessed the troubling things happening in our families with our children and the suicide rate increasing, I knew that this was not what the Lord wanted for anyone," Looper explains. "A righteous indignation rose within me, and I began to sense what David must have felt when he faced the Philistine giant Goliath who defied the Holy God of Israel. A holy fight stirred in me. It was time to stand on the Word of God, to believe God, take Him at His word and address the Goliath that was coming against the very fabric of our humanity."

Out of that stirring came a calling: Redeem California—a ministry and a powerful new book.

"We are driven to restore California to a God-fearing and God-honoring state by uniting and organizing the body of Christ throughout the state," she says.

Post Hill Press is releasing the book on Amazon on February 7.



Redeem California: With God All Things are Possible shines a spotlight on the godly heritage of California, the spiritual revivals that were birthed in the last century—the Azusa Street Revival that ignited in Los Angeles in 1906 followed by the Jesus People Movement in the late 1960s and 1970s that collectively brought hundreds of millions of people to faith in Christ worldwide.



"As California goes, so goes the nation. We can all see what is going on in the world, but California in particular, has now become the sanctuary state for so much ungodly, unnatural, and immoral laws and policies that is setting the stage for the rest of the country to follow," Looper says. "But California is not beyond God's reach! A hunger for God to move in our state is growing in the hearts of believers and it's only a matter of time before it breaks out."



California's Evangelical Population is Larger than 38 States



California's evangelical population is larger than the population of 38 states. One in five adults in the state—or 8 million people—are evangelical Christians, according to the Pew Research Center.

What would happen if they believed God really is on our side, like the Bible says, and our vote could really make a difference? What would happen if Christians ran for office and dominated the legislative branch?



In the recent November election, of California's 8 million evangelical Christians, less than 25 percent voted.



If more of California's 8 million evangelical Christians voted California would be an entirely different state today.



Redeem California is a strategic plan to encourage Christians to not only vote, but to identify believers who can and will run for elected office in our cities, counties, and state, as well as for Congress.



Without Christian's being elected to office, the state policies, mandates, laws, and agenda will never change.



Redeem California is an invitation to believe God for the impossible again and return to our most pure faith, that God is who He says He is, and He can do what seems impossible to us. Through practical and spiritual action, Christians reading the book can act now to be a part of God's next move in the Golden State.



"My prayer is that through this book and ministry, the message of 'all things are possible with God' and the mission of redeeming California spreads," Looper says. "California is in need of saving and redemption. That is why I will stand on the firm foundation of the Bible: With God, nothing shall be impossible."



Find out more at www.redeemcalifornia.com.



Kathy J. Looper's Bio

A lifelong resident of California, Kathy J. Looper is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Certified Daring Way™ Facilitator, based on the work of Brené Brown, Ph.D., MSW. She works full-time in her private practice, where she uses evidenced-based theory and biblically based principles to help children, adolescents, teens, and adults work through their mental health and behavioral struggles. Redeem California is a call to action and the culmination of years invested in her community and helping others. Kathy's deep conviction that God is a God of the impossible has prompted her to challenge other believers to take God at his word, and work to change the political climate and erosion of California.

