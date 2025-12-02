Political

Contact Your Congressman to Urge Opposition to Lousy Obamacare “Fix”

Democrats do not want you to know how much Obamacare really costs. From the time the program was created, they have masked its real costs with government subsidies. When the original supports were no longer enough to hide the high price tag, additional subsidies were added during the COVID-19 pandemic. These were intended to provide “temporary relief” and were set to expire at the end of the year. But the Left does not want them to end because then all Americans will know that Obamacare was a scam. This is why they shut down the government in October. After being unsuccessful by way of the shutdown, they are now forcing a vote to extend the subsidies in the U.S. House of Representatives. These funds do not go to individuals, but to insurance companies and can be used for abortion and transgender mutilation services.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced that he will use a procedural move - known as a ‘discharge petition’ — to override the Speaker’s refusal to have a vote to extend the additional Obamacare subsidies. By using this maneuver, he only needs five Republicans to join all Democrats to force the vote. Our friends in moderate districts who are concerned about their upcoming elections are at risk of voting the wrong way. We must urge them to make the right choice.

Keep in mind, Obamacare is failing and attempts to find a “fix” only make it worse. When Congress passed the Obamacare subsidies, the money did not go to individuals, but directly to insurance companies. Suspiciously, the number of enrollees who did not file a single claim tripled. These insurance companies were using taxpayer dollars to open fraudulent accounts, which made Obamacare more expensive, but made them richer. The waste of money is not even the worst part of these subsidies.

Many of the plans pay for abortions and gender transition procedures at any age. Sex offenders have been able to receive low-cost or free healthcare through these subsidies — giving them the ability to “change their gender” and wreak havoc on girls and women in private spaces. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants were incentivized to pour over our borders because our federal government was handing them free healthcare while Americans were footing the bill. The Biden subsidies are generously lining the pockets of abortionists, gender mutilation doctors, pedophiles, and illegal aliens. These taxpayer subsidies need to end.

Obamacare has been a cancer on our healthcare system, economy, and pocketbooks, harming them from within. It’s time to pull the plug on these subsidies.

Please call or email your Congressman and urge them to oppose ANY extension of Biden’s Obamacare subsidies, especially through Jeffries’ discharge petition.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Congressman