2018 Republican Primary in Greenville County
FEDERAL
U.S. House of Representatives 4th District
Lee Bright (25%)
William Timmons (19%)
Dan Hamilton (19%)
Josh Kimbrell (11%)
Stephen H Brown (8%)
James Epley (8%)
Shannon Pierce (4%)
Claude Schmid (2%)
Mark Burns (2%)
Dan Albert (1%)
Justin David Sanders (1%)
John Marshall Mosser (1%)
Barry Bell (0%)
SC STATEWIDE
Governor
Henry McMaster (42%)
John Warren (28%)
Catherine Templeton (21%)
Kevin Bryant (7%)
John Vancey McGill (7%)
Secretary of State
Mark Hammond (66%)
Joshua Putnam (13%)
Nelson Faerber (12%)
Kerry Wood (9%)
Attorney General
Alan Wilson (49%)
Todd Atwater (30%)
William D. Herlong (22%)
STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
House District 17
Mike Burns (85%)
Lee B. Vining (15%)
House District 18
Tommy Stringer (67%)
Tony Gilliard (33%)
House District 20
Adam Morgan (60%)
Bobby Davis (40%)
House District 21
Bobby Cox (63%)
Phyllis Henderson (37%)
House District 22
Brett Brocato (36%)
Jason Elliott (58%)
Samuel Harms (6%)
House District 27
Garry R. Smith (74%)
Fred Wall (13%)
Ira Williams (13%)
GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
Council District 28
Dan Tripp (75%)
Sylvia Lockaby (25%)
2018 Democrat Primary in Greenville County
FEDERAL
U.S. House of Representatives 3rd District
Hosea Cleveland (30%)
Mary Geren (70%)
U.S. House of Representatives 4th District
Doris Lee Turner (29%)
Brandon P. Brown (28%)
Eric Graben (26%)
JT Davis (7%)
Will Morin (9%)
SC STATEWIDE
Governor
James Smith (62%)
Marguerite Willis (28%)
Phil Noble (11%)
STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
House District 19
Carrie Counton (52%)
Hao Wu (48%)
House District 25
Leola Robinson-Simpson (77%)
Jack Logan (12%)
Bruce Wilson (10%)
