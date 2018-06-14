Political

Underbelly of the Deep State

The Deep State — those organizations and individuals who aim to illegally use government to alter America to their liking (so Americans obey a world government) — is vulnerable.

Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump, by Dr. Jerome Corsi, West Palm Beach, Florida: Humanix Books, 2018, 216 pages, hardcover.

Killing the Deep State has long been high on the priority list for most readers of THE NEW AMERICAN magazine. And in a new book entitled Killing the Deep State, celebrated conservative author and investigative journalist Dr. Jerome Corsi outlines some of his ideas on how President Donald Trump could help accomplish that goal. But before that, Corsi provides compelling evidence proving two key points — first, that there is indeed a Deep State within the federal government; and second, that this machine is doing everything possible to bring down and sabotage the elected president of the United States. The stakes could not be higher.

Corsi begins the book by explaining why and how the Deep State came to despise Trump and embrace the so-called #NeverTrump movement, which is a coalition of neoconservatives, liberals, globalists, Islamists and leftists determined to stop the bombastic businessman. Early on, the book focuses on the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the clique within its upper echelons that literally conspired to stop Trump and eventually bring him down. Text messages between two top FBI officials —- “counterintelligence” boss Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page — prove that there was indeed a “conspiracy,” in their words, to undermine the president. The hatred the two lovers displayed toward Trump was shocking.

The web of subversion within the top ranks of the federal law-enforcement machine extended to the highest levels of the Justice Department, as Corsi’s well-sourced book documents. Consider, for example, the infamous “dirty dossier.” Basically, top officials such as then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr and his co-conspirators used a phony piece of political research developed by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to get warrants to spy on Trump’s team. Many of the Deep Staters involved in those criminal machinations later made their way onto Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, which appears to be doing everything possible to bring down Trump.

And while all of that criminality and insanity might sound wild, Corsi reveals that it is only the tip of the iceberg. In fact, he goes on to show that the National Security Agency (NSA) and Deep State bosses such as former CIA boss John Brennan went to great lengths to spy on, and then smear, Trump and his senior officials. Corsi exposes the connections between these Deep State operatives in a way that helps make sense of it, even to a layman. And considering the establishment media’s efforts to obfuscate and conceal the unprecedented scheming aimed at destroying Trump, the book’s logical and comprehensive exploration of these networks is incredibly helpful, even to seasoned swamp observers.

Among the shadiness exposed in the book, Corsi shows how Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former FBI boss James Comey and Special Counsel Mueller “all shared a history of working in the Department of Justice that traced back to the Clinton administration, with all three having worked on FBI investigations that ultimately resulted in exonerating the Clintons from any wrongdoing.” One could read the establishment media for years and never figure that out. Corsi also highlights the fact that about half of the attorneys on Mueller’s team “investigating” Trump have contributed to the campaigns of Clinton, Obama, or both. The book explores the infamous Uranium One scandal — the real “Russian collusion,” which involves both the Clintons — as well as the roles of Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, and others in covering it all up. The ultrashady Podesta brothers are tied in, too.

In addition to the leaking, smearing, and spying, Corsi shows how the pressure from above was combined with the pressure from below. From below, Corsi highlights the terroristic Antifa movement, among others, which uses violence, brutality, property destruction, rioting and criminal tactics to terrorize its enemies. Occupy, Indivisible, and Black Lives Matter are exposed, too, along with their funding and links to key Deep State bigwigs who provide the money and the guidance. Another operation, the so-called Women’s March, is a radical coalition funded by billionaire Deep Stater George Soros that includes all types of left-wing groups from Planned Parenthood and NARAL to the ACLU and the Communist Patty. Speaking at a rally in D.C. at the inauguration, singer Madonna told the march how she thought about “blowing up the White House.”

One of the highlights of Killing the Deep State is Corsi’s willingness to explore taboo but important topics. For instance, the book shines the light on the CIA’s well-documented drug trafficking. He also explains clearly that the Deep State is globalist in nature and that its agenda involves creating a global “New World Order” at the expense of liberty and national sovereignty. Corsi actually spells it out clearly: The Deep State and the hard-Left are allied in their pursuit of a “one world government” that “controls people from a cradle-to-grave reality.” Anyone who stands in the way or exposes that agenda – Glenn Beck, Pat Buchanan and Lou Dobbs are all offered as examples – is relentlessly smeared by the Deep State’s propaganda machine and Soros’ front groups, as Killing the Deep State proves.

Perhaps most interesting are Corsi’s suggestions for how Trump and the American people can overcome the Deep State and restore constitutional governance. Included in the plan: “The president should seriously entertain proposals to eliminate the Federal Reserve and end the federal income tax,” Corsi explains. Noting that bureaucrats are “natural allies” of the Deep State, and that the regulatory regime is crushing America’s economy, Corsi suggests that Trump should also continue waging war on the bureaucratic regulatory machine. Prosecuting Deep State criminals such as the Clintons, the Podesta brothers and others for their wide range of well-documented crimes would help too.

To win the “propaganda war” being waged against Trump, the book proposes, among other tactics, ignoring the fake polls aimed at convincing the president and his supporters that he is failing — after all, these are the same phony schemes that predicted Clinton would win in a landslide. Corsi then suggests evicting the Deep State’s propaganda organs from the White House, a perch they use to constantly demonize and ridicule the administration on national TV. Using constitutional executive orders and powers, Trump can make major progress in beating the Deep State and in disrupting the endless fake news attacks against his administration by changing the focus of the news cycle.

While the book is a must-read and does a great job outlining the problem, it unfortunately does not spend much time identifying players in what this reviewer has labeled the “Deep State Behind the Deep State.” These groups include truly secret organizations such as Skull and Bones and Bohemian Grove, as well as less secretive but highly influential networks including Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. Many of the Deep State operatives exposed in Corsi’s book have ties to these groups and networks. But in a short book intended for a general audience, the omission is perhaps understandable. The book also unfairly compares Democrats’ absurd accusations to those made by Senator Joseph McCarthy against government workers who aided the Communist Party, though McCarthy was vindicated by M. Stanton Evans’ Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America is Enemies and other works.

Still, Corsi demonstrates a solid understanding of the forces arrayed against America and liberty when he describes the Deep State as “entrenched enemies of God, freedom and humanity.” And to his enormous credit, he points out that “the GOP elite in Washington and New York” are on the side of the Deep State, very much supporting key planks of its agenda such as open borders.

Corsi concludes the book on an optimistic note, arguing that a global resurgence in patriotism — as seen in Trump’s election and Brexit, among other developments —— means the globalist agenda of using regional governments to build world government is under great stress, at the very least. While Corsi suggests America may yet plunge into civil war, there are serious reasons for believing the future could be bright, too.

Considering the explosive information contained in Killing the Deep State, it is no surprise that, according to news reports, the left-wing propaganda machine known as the New York Times — a megaphone for the Deep State — has refused to include the book on its nonfiction hardcover list of best-sellers. After much pressure and after being exposed nationally for dishonestly keeping it off the list, the Times finally included it on the less-prestigious combined print and e-book best-sellers list.

Hopefully, the message will keep spreading. This book offers one of the best opportunities yet to expose the Deep State and its agenda to a massive national audience, while exposing the anti-American, anti-liberty forces threatening everything that is good. Patriots should get a copy and spread the word.

Alex Newman is Foreign Correspondent for The New American. Used by permission from The New American, June 4th, 2018 Issue.