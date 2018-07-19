Political

Jeff Duncan to Hold 8th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ

Laurens, SC – U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-District 3) will host his 8th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ beginning at 6pm at the Anderson Civic Center in Anderson, SC on August 27, 2018. Invited guests include yet to be announced nationally known special guests, SC state leaders as well as Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. In addition to the many speakers, the event will also include a charity auction conducted by Jeff Duncan, and a musical performance from "America's Tenor" Steve Amerson.

Landry served as the Representative from Louisiana (LA-District 3) from 2011-2013 and became the Attorney General of Louisiana on January 11, 2016. In addition to his time as Attorney General and Congressman, Landry has been on the frontlines protecting citizens both as a member of the law enforcement community and as a member of the United States Army.

“I’m excited to announce the 8th year of our Faith and Freedom BBQ as well as an opportunity to put my auctioneering skills to work as we raise funds for charity,” said Duncan. “Having worked with my friend Jeff Landry in Congress, I know he will feel right at home with the many conservatives and constitutionalists from the Palmetto state and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring him to South Carolina.”

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. In appreciation for their service, all veterans, guardsmen, first responders, and their families may claim free tickets for the event. Tickets may be purchased or claimed online at JeffDuncan.com.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days. The event is known throughout the state as South Carolina's largest gathering of conservatives. Previous speakers include Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, Governor Scott Walker, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Rand Paul, Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Congressman Mick Mulvaney, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Congressman Mark Meadows, and Senator Joni Ernst.