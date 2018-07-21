Political

"At Issue" Discusses the Harms of ERA

Opponents of Equal Rights Amendment Speak Out

Elise Bouc, Stop ERA chairman, Anne Schlafly Cori, chairman Eagle Forum, and Mary Kate Knorr, executive director of Illinois Right to Life appeared on At Issue, WTVP-HD 47.1, in Central Illinois with H. Wayne Wilson to discuss the dangers of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Eagle Forum has opposed ERA since the 1970s. Here is why the United States should not become a completely sex-neutral society.

The simple language of ERA (the so-called Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution) does not allow for any exceptions, even common sense exceptions that recognize that only women get pregnant and have babies or the difference between an X and Y chromosome. ERA demands complete sex equality and, in Section Two, instructs the federal government to enforce that equality.

Our military readiness would be compromised by forcing equal representation of women in all military roles, including combat and selective service. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said the ERA would require that all women would be subject to the military draft and must be placed in front-line combat in equal ratios to men. Although we have a volunteer army, once in the military, no soldier is a volunteer but must serve where ordered – including combat.