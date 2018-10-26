Political

Duncan Praises President Trump for Signing Opioid Package

Laurens – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, praised President Trump for signing H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, into law:

“The opioid epidemic has devastated many individuals, families, and communities around the country. As I have said before, this is an all hands on deck situation that requires a response not only on federal, state, and local levels, but also on the doctor-patient level. This landmark legislation is aimed to advance treatment and recovery options, provide the much-needed resources to help communities, and strengthen the fight against illicit synthetic drugs. Too many families have been impacted by the scourge of the opioid epidemic, and I am thankful that Congress and President Trump came together to produce critical solutions to start addressing this ever-growing problem.”

To view details of H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, click here.

To view the work the House Energy and Commerce Committee has done to combat the opioid crisis, click here.

To view details for the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 27, click here.