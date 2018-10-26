Political

Christianity & National Security: Exploring Government's Divine Vocation

WASHINGTON -- The Institute on Religion & Democracy's quarterly publication Providence: A Journal of Christianity & American Foreign Policy will host a unique two-day conference at the Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center in Washington, D.C. on Christianity and National Security.

Event Details:

Who: Providence: A Journal of Christianity & American Foreign Policy

What: Leading scholars and practitioners of political theology and national security examining essential historic Christian teaching about God's purpose for government, starting with its vocation for security and public order.

Where: Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center

3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057

When: November 2-3, 2018, 9 a.m. (EST)

Conference speakers will address issues such as Just War teaching, nuclear weapons, Reinhold Niebuhr, Christian Realism, nationalism, international human rights, American Exceptionalism, torture, and terrorism. This event is open to all, but is especially aimed at Christian young people who are graduate students or early career.

Members of the media and those on assignment for news publications, podcasts, and websites are invited to attend free of costs.

To RSVP as media, please contact Chelsen Vicari.

Speakers include: Walter Russell Mead (Wall Street Journal & Hudson Institute), Thomas Farr (Religious Freedom Institute), Joseph Hartman (Georgetown University), Emilie Kao (The Heritage Foundation), Matt Kroenig (Georgetown University), Marc LiVecche (Providence & Institute on Religion and Democracy), Paul Miller (Georgetown University); Faith McDonnell (Institute on Religion & Democracy), Robert Nicholson (Philos Project & Providence), Daniel Strand (Arizona State University), Scott Redd (Reformed Theological Seminary), Sam Goldman (George Washington University), Mary Habeck (Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and Travis Wussow (Southern Baptist Ethics &Religious Liberty Commission).

IRD President and Providence Editor Mark Tooley commented:

"There's plenty of evidence that the Church and its related institutions are not equipping believers with the Christian-informed intellectual tools they need for addressing global statecraft. Yet, there are centuries of remarkable church tradition about understanding the purposes and limits of political power."

