FINISH THE WALL!

Ensure President Trump's Vision by Getting Out the Republican Vote

As an expanding migrant caravan advances toward the United States, the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) affirms its support of President Donald Trump's plan for protecting our nation by building a wall on our border.

While construction of the wall has already started, Republicans must maintain our majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate to ensure President Trump's vision is completed and becomes reality.

Republican women, I urge you to get Republican voters to the polls. Early voting in some areas suggests massive turnout for Democrats. We cannot let this happen! We must work diligently and with resolve to get out the vote for our candidates.

Do whatever you can in these last days -- make phone calls, knock on doors, wave signs on street corners, provide rides to the polls, write letters to the editor, talk to your friends and co-workers, check with your local campaigns to see what help they need. Your efforts -- no matter how large or small -- are valuable.

Together, we can crush a blue wave with a bigger red wave on November 6.

Thank you for everything you are doing to keep America strong!