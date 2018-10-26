Political

Americans Want to #BuildtheWall

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. If that is indeed the case, in what arena could insanity be more rampant than in the arena of politics? For years, milquetoast politicians made the same old empty promises and voters keep voting the same way or not voting at all. Why should we be surprised that nothing changed?

Yet, Donald Trump saw through the insanity and offered a choice, not an echo. While his campaign was complex and artful on so many levels, the core idea was very simple: offer a choice. Perhaps the most obvious of ways in which he gave America a choice was by taking an unprecedented stand on the idea of building a wall along our southern border. That choice resonated with voters and ultimately broke through the insanity of countless decades of political ambivalence.

As we build off of that critical moment in American history, we have another opportunity to move forward. However, that cannot happen unless you are informed about the critical issues Americans care about most. At Phyllis Schlafly’s Gateway Eagle Council XLVII, we brought in a man who knows about the immigration issue firsthand as America’s toughest sheriff.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio delivered an energizing keynote address at our Capstone Luncheon and I would encourage you to get a copy for yourself. You can order his talk and many others at PhyllisSchlafly.com/Council. Order your copy now so you can help us as we work to stop the insanity.

All the best.