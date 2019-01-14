Political

Capitol Hill Report - The Inequality Act

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has vowed to make the Equality Act a top priority of Congress this year. The word “equality” has been warped to create a culture that caters to one group of people, and in this case, that group is the LGBT community.

The Equality Act was originally introduced in 1974 but was made popular in 2015 when former President Barack Obama announced his support for the legislation. The bill was crafted to protect individuals on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI), but does not protect those who disagree with these lifestyles. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) was quick to make an emotional appeal in support of this bill by saying, “Everyone should have a fair chance to earn a living and provide a home for their families without fear of harassment or discrimination.” Of course, any American would want this type of freedom, however, this legislation does the exact opposite.

The Equality Act is crafted to only protect those identifying as homosexual. Anyone who is not part of that group is in danger. Americans have been brainwashed to believe that the United States has a large LGBT population, however, they only make up 4.5% of our nation. These are still Americans that have the same rights as you and I, but want additional protections that undercut our privacy. These could include full access to any bathroom or shower even in public education settings. Any rejection of these policies could result in the federal government fining or jailing those individuals or pulling federal funds from public schools.

Your religious freedoms could be placed in jeopardy as well. We have already seen case after case of small business owners who were taken to court and attacked over their refusal to provide a service that violated their religious beliefs. Shouldn’t they be able to live without fear of harassment as well?

Speaker Pelosi has already passed new rules banning the discrimination of LGBT staffers in the U.S. House of Representatives and has plans to establish an “independent diversity office”. Now that Democrats hold the majority in the House, we can expect to see more and more SOGI language in future bills. Eagle Forum will work diligently to fight against these kinds of harmful policies.

Tabitha Walter is Executive Director of Eagle Forum