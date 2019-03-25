Political

SCGOP Statement on Mueller report

SC Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick issued the following statement regarding the release of the Mueller report:

“After two years of burdensome and overzealous investigations, costing the American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, the Mueller Report has returned exactly what President Trump has said it would: no collusion!

"This investigation will go down in history as one of the widest ranging, longest and most expensive investigations ever. And for what? Absolutely nothing.

"Democrats bet big and they lost. Now Jim Clyburn, Joe Cunningham and the rest of the Democrats in Congress should finally end their partisan witch hunts and get to work for the good of our country."