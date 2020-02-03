Political

World Premiere: UNSUSTAINABLE - The UN's Agenda for World Domination

Free Screening Friday, February 7, 2020 -- 5:00 PM Pacific

NEW FILM EXPLORES THE UNITED NATION'S ROLE IN CLIMATE CHANGE ALARM, PROPERTY RIGHTS EROSION AND THE INFRINGEMENT OF GOD-GIVEN, SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS

HOLLYWOOD, Jan. 31, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The world premiere for UNSUSTAINABLE will start Friday, 07 February 2020 at 5PM Pacific (8PM Eastern). For a limited period of time, single-family home owners, real estate investors, farmers, historic property owners and impoverished and/or disarmed people around the world are invited to join UN skeptics and UN apologists to screen Part I - "The Theory" of this 2-part mini series.

The Premiere will be at selected theaters, TV stations and on the Home Video Network c/o www.UNsustainable.us/premiere Screening is free and DVDs will be available from MOVIE PUBS after the release of Part II - "The Reality."

Part I - "The Theory" -- in association with MATRIX ENTERTAINMENT and OATHKEEPERS.ORG -- is 80 minutes long. Synopsis, trailer, expert clips available at the official website at www.UNsustainable.us

UNSUSTAINABLE features Agenda 21 experts TOM DEWEESE, ROSA KOIRE, MICHAEL SHAW, DEBBIE BACIGALUPI, LORD CHRISTOPHER MONKTON, WILLIE SOON and Constitutional experts EDWIN VIEIRA, KRISANNE HALL, JOHN McMANUS, G. EDWARD GRIFFIN, PASTOR CHUCK BALDWIN, STEWART RHODES, DAVID KOPACZ and others. UNSUSTAINABLE is award-winning filmmaker, JAMES JAEGER's, 10th political documentary centering on the U.S. Constitution and Biblical principles that informed it. Produced by Matrix Productions, previous films include CORPORATE FASCISM, MOLON LABE, CULTURAL MARXISM, GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS, MAINSTREAM and Telly Award-winning FIAT EMPIRE featuring RON PAUL.

UNSUSTAINABLE traces the history of the UN and its "unifying principles" (i.e., war, poverty, over-population, climate change) that have led to Agenda 21 and its spawns, Agenda 2030 and the Green New Deal under the banner of "Sustainable Development." Is the UN using radical environmentalism and climate change to "justify" what guest expert, PAT BUCHANAN, calls an embryonic World Government? That's "The Theory."

-- Donations to Complete Part II Are Invited.

Go to www.UNsustainable.us/donate

-- Trailer at www.HomeVideo.net --

-- UNSUSTAINABLE is Distributed by www.MoviePubs.net --