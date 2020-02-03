Political

Women's Rights and Pro-Life Activist Organizations Consider Filing a Federal Lawsuit After City of Milwaukee Denies Applications for Demonstration Permits at the Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Groups rip the City of Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention for trampling on free speech and civil liberties by denying these permit requests.

Stanton Public Policy Center and the Christian Defense Coalition, both based in Washington, D.C., are planning protests at the DNC this July in Milwaukee to stand for human rights and challenge the Democratic Party's support of abortion violence against innocent children.

On December 16, 2019 Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, met with Milwaukee police and the Deputy City Attorney, Adam Stephens, to discuss the demonstration application process.

Rev. Mahoney was told by Mr. Stephens that no permit applications were being given out and it could be March of 2020 or later before the process would begin.

Stanton Public Policy Center and the Christian Defense Coalition contacted their attorney; California based Brian Chavez-Ochoa, to reach out to the Milwaukee City Attorney's office to discuss their concerns. Mr. Chavez-Ochoa talked with Adam Stephens this morning.

If an agreement cannot be reached shortly for the permit applications, the groups plan to quickly file in federal court for civil rights violations.

The Christian Defense Coalition has filed several federal lawsuits concerning free speech violations at past Presidential National Conventions.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, states,

"On the 100th Anniversary of Women securing the right to vote, Stanton Public Policy is bringing the #PurpleSashRevolution to the DNC in Milwaukee. We will be embracing the spirit and example of the early suffragists who wore purple sashes as they stood for equality and human rights for women.

"As we recently held a sit-in at Speaker Pelosi's office in Washington, D.C. demanding an end to abortion violence and calling for justice regarding the most needy in our society, #PurpleSashRevolution is coming to the DNC to be a loud and public voice for human rights and exposing the radical pro-violence platform of the Democratic Party."

Here is a link to a news article of the Speaker Pelosi sit-in:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-face-arrest-at-sit-in-to-challenge-pelosis-defense-of-infanticide

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, adds,

"It is deeply troubling that the City of Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention are showing such contempt and disregard for free speech and the First Amendment by refusing to make permit applications available for demonstrations. To quote Dr. Martin Luther King, 'justice too long delayed is justice denied.'

"A National Presidential Convention should showcase civil liberties. Not crush them. If this delay cannot be resolved quickly, we will swiftly move to federal court to ensure free speech is honored and protected at the DNC."