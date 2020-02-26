All Those That Hate Trump

— Cory Booker says he wants to punch the President.
— Joe Biden says he wants to beat up the President.
— Robert De Niro says he wants to punch Trump in the face
— Maxine Waters says get in Republicans faces in public places, "I will take Trump out Tonight."
— Jimmy Kimmel and other late night hosts joke about assassinating the President.
— Snoop Dog makes a video of assassinating the President.
— Kathy Griffin poses with a severed bloody head of the President.
— Johnny Depp talks about an actor assassinating the President.
— Tom Arnold says: “Don’t get too c.... traitor, they showed up for JFK too”
— Gaetz is threatened by someone who warned that he will blow the congressman’s head off
— Scalise gets shot and almost killed
— ANTIFA routinely attacks and seriously injuries conservatives.
— Hollywood makes a movie about killing Trump supporters
— Tucker Carlson has left wing activists at his home threatening to burn his house down,wife & kids inside.
— Madonna talks about wanting to blow up the White House.
— AOC rails against “concentration camps at the border”, an Antifa follower bombs an ICE facility using that language as does the Dayton OH shooter killing 10.
— McConnell is threatened by left wing activists at his home to be stabbed in the heart
— Democrat Constitutional professor Jonathan Turley’s life is threatened for his opinion opposing impeachment
Yet, the Socialist Democrats, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, DNC say “Trump is inciting violence”