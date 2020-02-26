Political

All Those That Hate Trump

— Cory Booker says he wants to punch the President.

— Joe Biden says he wants to beat up the President.

— Robert De Niro says he wants to punch Trump in the face

— Maxine Waters says get in Republicans faces in public places, "I will take Trump out Tonight."

— Jimmy Kimmel and other late night hosts joke about assassinating the President.

— Snoop Dog makes a video of assassinating the President.

— Kathy Griffin poses with a severed bloody head of the President.

— Johnny Depp talks about an actor assassinating the President.

— Tom Arnold says: “Don’t get too c.... traitor, they showed up for JFK too”

— Gaetz is threatened by someone who warned that he will blow the congressman’s head off

— Scalise gets shot and almost killed

— ANTIFA routinely attacks and seriously injuries conservatives.

— Hollywood makes a movie about killing Trump supporters

— Tucker Carlson has left wing activists at his home threatening to burn his house down,wife & kids inside.

— Madonna talks about wanting to blow up the White House.

— AOC rails against “concentration camps at the border”, an Antifa follower bombs an ICE facility using that language as does the Dayton OH shooter killing 10.

— McConnell is threatened by left wing activists at his home to be stabbed in the heart

— Democrat Constitutional professor Jonathan Turley’s life is threatened for his opinion opposing impeachment

Yet, the Socialist Democrats, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, DNC say “Trump is inciting violence”