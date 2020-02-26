Political

Conservatives of the Upstate’s Grassroots Next Meeting

Conservatives of the Upstate’s grassroots next meeting will be held at 7pm on Thursday March 12th 2020 in the large meeting room at Pizza Inn located on Ann Street in Pickens SC. The meeting is open to the public.

Our guest speaker will be candidate David Harrison for Sheriff of Pickens County. This is a great opportunity to meet him and ask him any questions you have about why he is running and what are his plans for making Pickens County a safer place to live.

For more information about Conservatives of the Upstate follow us on Twitter or Facebook and visit our web site: www.conservativesoftheuostate.com