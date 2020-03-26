Political

Our LIBERTY is Essential

Faith not Fear!

Overnight our world has changed! The threat is real. The fear of the Coronavirus Pandemic has caused the government to unjustifiably use a heavy hand to force us to change our behaviors and infringe on our God given, constitutionally protected Liberty. Force creates fear, non-productive behavior, and economic chaos. This is not the time for fear, but for clear-headed thought through faith in God, our spiritual leaders, rational government leadership at all levels, and our capacity to unite and work together. Anne Schlafly Cori, Chairman of National Eagle Forum and daughter of founder, Phyllis Schlafly, wisely said, “In previous pandemics, the sick were isolated. In this pandemic, every single person is isolated.” Stay-at-home orders are already a fact in more than a fourth of the states and may soon be ordered in all states.

Utah Eagle Forum believes that our personal Liberty is the most important thing to protect, and we all need to recognize that with Liberty comes responsibility. It is not the proper role of government to force private businesses to close. This will force small business owners, the foundation of our economy, to lose their businesses, employees to be out of work, causing lives to be ruined and families put at risk because there is no income for food, rent, and the necessities of life. There are no financial reserves to carry them through this crisis. When the pandemic is defeated, large and small businesses and their employees will have to live with the reality of the financial dilemma forced on them by government, and the general conversation will be focused mostly on the economic catastrophe and its ongoing fallout. Families will mourn the loss of their loved ones. Faith in government will be further eroded.

Government does have a proper role in any situation of this nature, and its role should be to facilitate and provide every possible resource necessary to prevent contamination from the Coronavirus as well as developing and distributing all possible solutions and materials for those who ultimately contract the disease. We further believe government has a vital role and responsibility to disseminate, without spin or agenda, the most current, accurate and relevant information regarding threat status and local conditions. In order to promote consistency and continuity, guidelines for the public and the private business sector on how to protect themselves and each other are also an appropriate and needed government responsibility. These defensive measures are appropriate for the common good.

Utah Eagle Forum does not believe that applying force in our current situation, individually or collectively, is appropriate within the scope of the proper role of government, or necessary in promoting the common good. The only exception may be in a specific situation to protect individual lives in imminent danger. We have seen the result of government forcing closures or shut-downs in the private sector. They are devastating and economically catastrophic individually and collectively. This is “shotgun” government mandating, producing no measurable results. Under no logical or rational definition can this be seen as working for the common good. We believe the same result would be achieved voluntarily by virtue of realistic individual and corporate responsibility and self-interest. That is the virtue and reality of a free society and the free market. My husband Don and I have made the decision to stay in our home isolated from family and friends to protect ourselves. We are in the age category of high risk and Don had major heart surgery recently. We did not need the government to force us into quarantine. We also believe most Americans will make wise choices without government coercion. We have already seen this happen as churches and private schools have made the choice to close their doors without government mandates.

Utah Eagle Forum believes that people, given the truth about their situations will do the right thing. Blame is easy but counter-productive, and at this point, irrelevant. We also believe that our governments, federal and state, along with their agencies need to restore fundamental liberties to the people and to the private sector in order to begin to restore the faith they expect of us in them.

Now is the time for all to Stand Up For Liberty. Contact all elected officials, federal, state, counties and cities and let them know that it is not the proper role of government to unnecessarily force closure of private businesses or criminalize peaceful gatherings over an arbitrary limit, or to force citizens into quarantine unless they have tested positive for the virus. Also send this message to all your friends and family. Talk about it on all Social Media. Urgency and panic has prompted acceptance and we cannot, must not accept any unwarranted infringement on our Liberties. The message must be Protecting Liberty and the Proper Role of Government. Do not get into the “weeds” or most people will not listen. God has said, “Proclaim Liberty throughout all the land and unto all the inhabitants.” And that is what we must do.

May God bless us, and may God bless America.

Gayle Ruzicka, President – Utah Eagle Forum