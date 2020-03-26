New Film Explores Liabilities of Globalization

Political

HOLLYWOOD -- The world premiere for "The Reality," the second installment of UNSUSTAINABLE: The UN's Agenda for World Domination, will start Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 5PM Pacific (8PM Eastern). Current and prospective single-family home owners, farmers, real estate investors, historic property owners and impoverished and/or disarmed people around the world are invited to join UN skeptics and UN apologists to screen Part II of this 2-part mini series.

UNSUSTAINABLE features Agenda 21 experts TOM DEWEESE, ROSA KOIRE, MICHAEL SHAW, DEBBIE BACIGALUPI, LORD CHRISTOPHER MONCKTON, WILLIE SOON and Constitutional experts EDWIN VIEIRA, KRISANNE HALL, JOHN McMANUS, G. EDWARD GRIFFIN, PASTOR CHUCK BALDWIN, STEWART RHODES, DAVID KOPACZ and others.

UNSUSTAINABLE is award-winning filmmaker, JAMES JAEGER's, 10th political documentary reminding Americans of our founding Christian principles. Produced by Matrix Productions, previous films include CULTURAL MARXISM, MAINSTREAM, MOLON LABE, GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS and Telly Award-winning FIAT EMPIRE featuring RON PAUL.

UNSUSTAINABLE traces the history of the UN and its "unifying principles" that have led to Agenda 21 and its spawns, Agenda 2030 and the Green New Deal under the banner of "Sustainable Development." Is the UN using the environment and climate change -- now the Coronavirus pandemic -- to "justify" what guest expert, PAT BUCHANAN, calls an embryonic World Government? That's "The Theory." Now watch "The Reality."

