Political

Newman Hit with Over $1.5 Million Final Judgment in Planned Parenthood Baby Parts Case, Vows to Appeal to SCOTUS

SAN FRANCISCO -- After months of legal arguments, a final judgment has been released in the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, et al v. Center for Medical Progress, et al, baby parts case. In November, a jury found pro-life defendants liable for violations of RICO, and a host of other laws.

Attorneys with the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), who represent pro-life defendant Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, noted that Newman was found to be joint and severally liable for a judgment totaling $1,555,084, plus what is expected to be millions more in attorney fees. The exact figure will be determined at a later date.

Newman fully expects Planned Parenthood to attempt to collect on the judgment, but defiantly maintains his innocence. He hopes to clear his name through the appeals process.

Read the full Press Release and view the Judgment documents.

About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.