D. James Kennedy Ministries Survey Registers Huge Trust in President Trump but Basement Ratings for Congress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Friends of D. James Kennedy Ministries gave President Donald Trump high trust marks in its 2020 Spiritual and Constitutional State of the Nation Survey.

Nearly 8 in 10 people who answered the survey-an annual gauge of Christian opinion on key issues and concerns-said they trusted the president. In contrast, just over 1 in 10 indicated confidence in Congress and half of respondents said they trusted pastors.

"It's fascinating that this survey, sent in January to our friends and supporters across America, turned up overwhelming support for President Trump at the very time House Democrats were impeaching the president," said Frank Wright, Ph.D., president and CEO of D. James Kennedy Ministries, a nationwide Christian television outreach (DJKM.org).

He added: "It's telling, as well, that just ten percent of our largely evangelical constituency harbors any trust in Congress. While this survey doesn't purport to be a scientific study using a representative sample, the results comport with other polling data showing dismal approval ratings for Congress. Members of Congress should pay attention."

Other notable results from the 2020 Spiritual and Constitutional State of the Nation Survey include:

Nearly one-third (31%) said they have experienced "verbal or physical abuse or bias because of [their] faith in Jesus Christ or conservative Christian views."

National security/immigration and religious liberty are the two greatest issues of concern.

Socialism (95%), followed closely by radical Islam (93%), are seen as the greatest threats.

86% said same-sex couples should not have the legal right to marry.

100% oppose spending tax dollars for transgender surgery.

89% want Congress to "prioritize passing legislation to defund Planned Parenthood."

95% think it is the constitutional right of citizens to defend themselves by the use of firearms.

The D. James Kennedy Ministries Spiritual and Constitutional State of the Nation Survey-sent in January to its nationwide constituency-is designed to give Christians the opportunity to clearly and effectively communicate their values to America's leaders. Survey results are being delivered to Congress, Cabinet officials, President Trump, and key media outlets.