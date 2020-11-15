Political

Operation Rescue Stands Loyally with President Donald J. Trump and Urges All Pro-Life Supporters to Keep Praying for Victory

WASHINGTON -- Operation Rescue has been a staunch supporter of President Donald J. Trump, having endorsed him in two Presidential campaigns. He has done more than any other President to protect the unborn from abortion, and defund the abortionists who profit from the killing. We know he will never stop fighting for all the American people, including the unborn.

Operation Rescue will continue to stand in 100 percent support of him throughout his time in office, however long that might be.

We reject the manipulation of the main stream media in prematurely calling the contested Presidential race for Joe Biden before all the votes were counted and irregularities resolved.

Biden and his Democrat running mate, Kamala Harris, are radical supporters of abortion and have vowed to protect and expand abortion in America, along with encoding Roe v. Wade into law.

As a matter of conscience, Operation Rescue opposes the Biden-Harris candidacy and their anti-life, Marxist-leaning policies. We will publicly stand against their pro-abortion plans in the unlikely event that they should ever assume power.

About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the U.S. Its goal is to expose abortion abuses, demand enforcement, save innocent lives, and build an Abortion-Free America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.