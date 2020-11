Political

SC US Legislators Support for Trump

South Carolina's US Republican Representatives held a press conference on November 10th, 2020 at the SC Statehouse. They expressed their support for President Trump and the recount of all LEGAL votes. They want a fair election regardless of the candidates, for the good of America and to preserve our democracy and elections. Left to right are: Tom Rice, Jeff Duncan, Joe Wilson, Nancy Mace, and Ralph Norman.