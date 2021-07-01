Political

Who's Pulling The Strings

For those new to the channel, the idea of an organization controlling the globe & pulling the strings of the American government may seem far-fetched. How could that possibly happen to a country founded on the virtues of independence and liberty?

If you ask us, there’s undoubtedly an existential threat to our Constitution. The threat however, does not come from any cave in Kandahar or from a bat in Wuhan. It unquestionably emanates from the Pratt House in New York City, home of the Council on Foreign Relations also known as the CFR. Find out more details about the CFR and their shady ties to our government on this episode of Constitution Corner!