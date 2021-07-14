Political

The Democratic Senate’s Not-So-Secret Weapon

You may recall that in April, the House of Representatives passed legislation on D.C. statehood. Unfortunately for us, this has long been a priority of the country’s Democrats. Consequently, almost every Congress there is a push to make Washington, D.C. a state, and Republicans sound like a broken record replaying the reasons why D.C. can’t simply become a state.

For starters, it’s blatantly unconstitutional. Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution enables Congress to govern the District of Colombia. Our Founding Fathers envisioned the location of the Federal government to be an independent entity outside of another state. In doing so, the Founders sought to prevent D.C. from pressures and influence by one state government rather than another.

Secondly, D.C. statehood is a power grab. It’s a way for Democrats to maintain control of the U.S. Senate because D.C. is all but guaranteed a Democratic member of the Senate. That means we will see an influx of ultra-partisan legislation like the Green New Deal, giant spending bills with loads of pork, and an end to pro-life protections! In an article appearing on the Washington Post in March 2021, Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated:

“There’s obviously a powerful democratic imperative for getting everybody equal political rights and representation. But there’s a national political logic for it, too, because the Senate has become the principal obstacle to social progress across a whole range of issues.”

While D.C. statehood may not be the forefront of priorities right now in the Senate, it’s certainly an issue we can’t be lax on. That’s why this week, we talked with Eagle Forum President Colleen Holcomb for a breakdown of the issue. We want you to be prepared when and if it comes to the Senate Floor for a vote.

