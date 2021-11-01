Political

'Joe Biden is no more Catholic than is Lucifer,' says American Life League

Papal Advisor on Life Topics Says Pope Francis has Duty to Hold President Biden Accountable

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- "Joe Biden excommunicated himself almost 50 years ago," according to the American Life League President, who served as a three-time appointee to the Pontifical Academy for Life. "Pope Francis needs to hold Biden accountable and demand he spend every moment he has left on this earth publicly repenting and atoning for the evil of abortion that he has empowered."

"Judie Brown has served on the Pontifical Academy for Life in addition to being President of the American Life League," explained Jim Sedlak, Executive Director of the American Life League, which has been defending the life of the preborn for over four decades. Appointed twice by Pope Saint John Paul II and once by Pope Benedict XVI, Brown served the official papal academy in its dedicated mission to promoting the Roman Catholic church's respect for every human being's life.

Along with Hugh Brown, American Life League Executive Vice President, Judie Brown urges Pope Francis to not insult the "Body of Christ." They explain, "Sadly, we have learned that Pope Francis will not only be meeting with US President Joe Biden, but could have an opportunity to choose whether or not to give the President the sacrament of Holy Communion. Such an act, if carried out, would be an abomination to faithful Catholics." Cutting to the chase, Hugh Brown notes, "Joe Biden is no more Catholic than is Lucifer."

Recalling the teachings of Pope Saint John Paul II, under whom Judie Brown served at the Pontifical Academy, she quoted the previous pontiff, "The Code of Canon Law refers to this situation of a manifest lack of proper moral disposition when it states that those who 'obstinately persist in manifest grave sin' are not to be admitted to Eucharistic communion."

The American Life League leadership believes that if the current leader of the Catholic Church does not call Biden to account for his pro-abortion views, Pope Francis will miss an opportunity to reaffirm the uncompromising pro-life teachings that have always been taught and practiced throughout Catholicism.

Hugh Brown details how Joe Biden was first elected to national public office in 1972, serving in the United States Senate when abortion was legalized in 1973.

"Joe Biden has helped usher in the culture of death and is responsible for the deaths of 65,000,000 children by abortion," stated Hugh Brown. "Denying Joe Biden the Eucharist is not only necessary, but required, as he has direct participation and responsibility for these millions of abortions."

"Pope Francis needs to show moral courage," continued Hugh Brown, "and defend the faith Christ has entrusted to him. We hope and pray that Pope Francis heeds these words, speaks to President Biden in private, and does not insult the body of Christ by giving His precious body and blood to the most infamous pro-abortion politician in our lifetime."

About American Life League

The American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate from its inception. Since 1979, the American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by a "culture of death." For more information visit all.org.