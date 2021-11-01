Political

Ask Your Representative to Stop Democrats’ Socialist Reconciliation Package

House Democrats are putting their final touches on a massive spending bill based on Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda. This bill is so bad that Democrats loudly disagreed with parts of it which significantly slowed down its introduction. Now, House Speaker Pelosi is indicating that they have enough agreement to put the bill to a vote soon.

The $3.5 trillion package is chock full of Green New Deal policies, amnesty for illegal immigrants, Obamacare expansion, increased taxes, and creates a pathway to taxpayer-funded abortions. This socialist takeover is every American’s worst nightmare.

Democrats are touting this bill as pro-family, however, the math shows that’s not the case. The promise of “free” childcare, universal pre-K, and community college comes with a massive price tag that will be paid for generations to come. The cost won’t just come out of your pocket though. It will come at the expense of handing over your children to government-run facilities that are forced to teach an agenda opposed to American exceptionalism, and our children will be stuck with the bill for their indoctrination.

If this bill passes the House, Senate Majority Leader Schumer plans to pass it under the reconciliation process which means only 51 votes are required to send it to the President’s desk. We must stop this bill from even moving an inch.

Call or email your Representative today to ask them to vote NO on the upcoming reconciliation package.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative