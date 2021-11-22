Political

Human Rights Group Calls President Biden's Consideration of a 'Diplomatic Boycott' of Beijing Olympics Disrespectful to America's Olympic Athletes and Human Rights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Purple Sash Revolution, which recently organized two days of peaceful protests at the U.S. Olympic Headquarters in Colorado Springs, says the diplomatic boycott is nothing but a "cheap political ploy." The group has called for a full American boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games.

Purple Sash Revolution asks, if the human rights abuses by the Chinese government are so egregious that our government officials are prohibited from attending the Beijing Games, how can we possibly send our Olympic athletes to participate?

This is nothing more than the Biden Administration and members of Congress trying "to have it both ways," as they want to appear to be standing for human rights while supporting America's Olympians.

Instead, it shows contempt and a profound lack of respect for our athletes, as President Biden is allowing them to be used as pawns and a propaganda tool by the Chinese government while refusing to put government officials in that same position.

It is unconscionable to have American athletes to take part in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, organ harvesting, forced abortions, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.

Simply stated, if American government officials are boycotting the Beijing Olympic Games, our athletes should be boycotting them also.

