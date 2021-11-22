Political

Sidney Powell: Counties Can Fix Elections, But Republic Almost Lost

Former federal prosecutor and internationally renowned attorney Sidney Powell, who was at the center of litigation surrounding the 2020 election, warns about the “fraudulent president” Joe Biden administration using Hitler and Stalin tactics in its efforts to impose tyranny on America in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. In this wide-ranging discussion, Powell discusses everything from the COVID “vaccine” mandates and the “election hoax” to the weaponization of the federal government and the rigging of the judicial system and the media “propaganda” machine. She also discusses her best-selling book Licensed to Lie. More importantly, the co-founder of Defending the Republic gives hope and ideas for patriots who seek to restore America and take it back from the tyrannical forces seeking its destruction.