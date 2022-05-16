Political

Double Rainbow Appears Over Supreme Court at Exact Moment Group Begins Praying for Roe v. Wade to be Overturned

WASHINGTON -- Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution organized a Candlelight vigil in front of the Supreme Court tonight to pray for an end to Roe v. Wade.

The moment the vigil began a double rainbow appeared over the Supreme Court (view video narrated by Patrick Mahoney).

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/ Purple Sash Revolution, states,

"I've been coming to the Supreme Court for 23 years and I've never seen a double rainbow over the court like this before. Etched over the columns in the front of the court is the expression, 'Equal Justice Under Law.'

"The rainbow appeared right over that expression. It was a clear reminder of Dr. Martin Luther King's words, 'The arc of this moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.' We are absolutely convinced, Roe's days are numbered."

For more information or interviews call: Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741

-----------------------------

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution