Public Advocate Defends Supreme Court Justices, Exposes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot For Criminal Hypocrisy

WASHINGTON -- In an email message Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to supporters, the president of the non-profit Public Advocate of the United States, Eugene Delgaudio says:

"The infamous Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago issues a national 'Call to Arms' to 'fight' the Supreme Court but is criminally hypocritical in taking proper legal action against a man who threatened her with violence in an email."

Public Advocate first exposed this apparent conflict here:



LIBERAL MAYOR THREATENS JUDGES, BUT PROSECUTES HER OWN STALKER TODAY https://www.publicadvocateusa.org/news/article.php?article=12244

"To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community - the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms," the Chicago mayor tweeted.



Today, Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate says:

"Public Advocate's effort to educate the public about illegal protests at Judge's residences has met with some success. The Washington Post, the White House and Maryland's and Virginia's governors are in agreement that this is law breaking. There are some holdouts on the left who stubbornly commit felonies in public at the Supreme Court Justice's homes and we are asking for investigations and arrests in those cases. "

Public Advocate president Eugene Delgaudio visited Supreme Court neighborhoods wearing judicial robes as part of an education effort to notify the public and protesters to avoid federal Judge's homes.



"Public Advocate produced a video, titled "Supreme Court 'Judge' Confronts Violators outside Home"



In the video Delgaudio is explaining the law, as volunteers are posting signs with the law, handing out flyers titled "Violation Ticket" and speaking to protesters so they are aware of the law.



Public Advocate's video features a listing of arrests, convictions and sentencing of several recent and current incidences involving threats against judges on the national or federal level in Cook County in the threat against the Chicago mayor (above), Minnesota, Michigan, California, Indiana, West Virginia, New Jersey and Ohio.



DETAILS ON CRIMINALS ACCUSED OF THREATENING JUDGES BEING ARRESTED

https://www.publicadvocateusa.org/news/article.php?article=12245



Delgaudio says "Public Advocate has waged a campaign to uphold the law, given examples of people that are being prosecuted for violating the same law and exposed at least one office holder for hypocrisy."

