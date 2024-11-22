Religious

RevelationMedia Launches Campaign to Share 'The Real Story of Christmas'

RICHARDSON, Texas -- RevelationMedia, which produces, licenses, translates and distributes engaging Bible-based media, offers the opportunity to share The Real Story of Christmas this holiday season.

The Real Story of Christmas is an 11-minute film depicting the Biblical story of Jesus' birth. Intended as an evangelistic tool, the film is available in the top languages spoken in the United States, including English, French, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Modern Standard Arabic and Spanish. The ministry also created shareable cards promoting the film, which are available to order for a donation of any amount.

"The Real Story of Christmas cards are perfect for inserting into a Christmas card, passing out to neighbors or displaying at a church or business to help others discover the true meaning of Christmas," said Steve Cleary, RevelationMedia CEO and Founder. "There is an openness to the message of Jesus at Christmas, so our prayer is that Christians will use this as a way to share the Gospel."

The campaign is inspired by the success of the ministry's short film, The Real Story of Jesus, which has been watched over 4.3 million times and led to nearly 308,947 people indicating a decision to follow Christ.

"We believe engaging Christian media is the most effective way to reach the unreached," said Cleary. "Our mission is to equip and empower Christians with culturally relevant content that break the barriers of engagement. The Real Story of Christmas is a free and easy way to become a missionary in your own community."

The Real Story of Christmas is available at www.share.christmas and on the free iBIBLE App. RevelationMedia has also created The Birth of Jesus booklets, adapted from iBIBLE Life of Christ Episode 3, to accompany the release of the film.

For more information, visit www.i.bible or download the iBIBLE App in the Apple or Google Play stores.

----------------------

About RevelationMedia

RevelationMedia exists to bring people into a closer relationship with Jesus through visual, audio, and print media that is easily and freely accessible in a language they can understand. It aspires to live out the Great Commission by distributing Christian media that helps others know God and make Him known. Learn more at RevelationMedia.com.