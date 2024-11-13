News

'A Christmas in New Hope' Brings Heartwarming Holiday Story to Streaming Platforms on November 12th

A New Holiday Classic Celebrates Inclusion and the Power of Community in the Fictional Town of New Hope, TX

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Christmas in New Hope, an uplifting holiday film directed by Texas filmmaker Julia Barnett, will be available to U.S. audiences starting November 12th on major streaming platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Fandango. Starring Katrina Bowden (30 Rock, The Most Colorful Time of the Year) and Ryan Cooper (Christmas A La Mode, Christmas on Ice), this inspiring story brings together the magic of Christmas, community, and inclusive representation.

In A Christmas in New Hope, we meet Victoria (Bowden), a single mother and aspiring social media influencer, who enters a home improvement contest to save her family's beloved bungalow from foreclosure before Christmas. Alongside her is her young daughter, Charlie (played by Mia Analise Armstrong), a precocious girl living with Down syndrome who quickly wins the heart of their charming, "Texas-famous" musician neighbor, Gavin (Cooper). As Gavin helps them in their time of need, a heartwarming romance begins to unfold, even as Victoria's dreams and holiday plans face unexpected twists and turns.

This heartfelt feature is the brainchild of Julia Barnett, who directed and produced her original script, co-written by Kathleen Estes. The production team also includes Texas-based producers Mindy Raymond, Victor Hawks, Malcolm Goodwin, and Vanessa Goodwin, whose combined experience brings both authenticity and charm to the project.

Notable Cast and Crew

In addition to Bowden and Cooper, the film features Stephanie Kurtzuba (Blue Bloods), David Anders (iZombie), Adrianne Palicki (The Orville), Farah White (By The Dark of Night), Yolonda Williams (The First 48), Julia Barnett, Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher), and Victor Hawks (Construction). The film proudly introduces Mia Analise Armstrong as Charlie, marking her feature film debut. Armstrong, already a trailblazer at a young age, recently released her picture book, I Am a Masterpiece: An Empowering Story About Inclusivity and Growing Up with Down Syndrome (Random House Books for Young Readers). Published on January 9, 2024, the book is a heartfelt look at Armstrong's experiences as a child with Down syndrome, celebrating her unique perspective on the world. Armstrong describes Down syndrome as her "superpower" and sees herself as a masterpiece, hoping to inspire readers of all backgrounds to embrace inclusivity and recognize the value of neurodiversity.

Julia Barnett, known for her work on Nashville, Fear the Walking Dead, and Law & Order SVU, made her directorial debut with Chasing Grace at SXSW. Together with producer Mindy Raymond, Barnett is already gearing up for their next projects, including a second feature to be released in 2024 and The Tomorrow Children, a TV series based on her short film and book series Slum Angel. Barnett's storytelling has been deeply influenced by her 20 years as Chief Creative Director of the African Children's Choir, where she supported marginalized communities.

A Seal of Approval from the National Down Syndrome Society

A Christmas in New Hope has earned the endorsement of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), which promoted the film's theatrical run through its Austin chapter. Charlotte Woodward, NDSS Programs Associate, shared her thoughts after an early screening, saying, "As I watched the film, I noticed really good portrayals of inclusion, such as when the pastor wanted Charlie to be in the Christmas pageant. There was also good representation of other people with disabilities—there were actors with Down syndrome as well as actors in wheelchairs. I was very glad to see disability representation in the film. I liked how the character of Charlie—played by Mia Analise Armstrong—was treated matter-of-factly as one of the main characters who just happens to have Down syndrome."

About Rolling Reels Productions

Rolling Reels Productions, co-founded by Julia Barnett and Mindy Raymond, is dedicated to telling the stories of marginalized communities through impactful narrative filmmaking. With over 40 years of combined experience, the team at Rolling Reels Productions is committed to "changing the narrative one film at a time."

To learn more about A Christmas in New Hope, visit www.achristmasinnewhope.com.